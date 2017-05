ISLAMABAD, April 10 Pakistan's parliament adopted a resolution on Yemen on Friday calling on all factions to resolve their differences peacefully and "desiring" that Pakistan should stay neutral.

Pakistani members of parliament have spoken out against becoming militarily involved in Yemen all week.

Saudi Arabia had asked its staunch ally, Sunni-majority Pakistan, to join the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and had requested ships, aircraft and troops. (Reporting by Amjad Ali and Reuters Pictures; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel)