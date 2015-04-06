(Updates with debate beginning)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, April 6 Pakistan's parliament began
debating a Saudi plea for military help in Yemen on Monday, a
request that pits Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's staunch Saudi
allies against a war-weary Pakistani public.
Saudi Arabia, the Gulf's main Sunni Muslim power, has asked
Sunni-majority Pakistan to join a Saudi-led military coalition
that began conducting air strikes last month against largely
Shi'ite Houthi forces in Yemen.
Sharif has in turn hedged his bets. He has said repeatedly
he will defend any threat to Saudi Arabia's "territorial
integrity" without defining what action such a threat might
provoke.
"They're looking to satisfy Saudi expectations at a minimal
level," said Arif Rafiq, a Washington-based adjunct scholar with
the Middle East Institute. "They're unlikely to be part of any
meaningful action inside Yemen. Maybe they will reinforce the
border."
Sharif owes the Saudis. Endemic tax dodging means Pakistan
needs regular injections of foreign cash to avoid economic
meltdown. Last year, the Saudis gave Pakistan $1.5 billion.
Saudi Arabia also sheltered Sharif after he was overthrown in a
1999 military coup.
But joining the Saudi-led coalition could inflame a
sectarian conflict at home where about a fifth of the population
is Shi'ite and attacks on Shi'ites are increasing, further
destabilising the nuclear-armed nation of 180 million people.
Pakistani intervention would probably also anger Shi'ite
power Iran, which shares a long and porous border in a region
roiling with its own separatist insurgency. Pakistan's other
main borders are with arch enemy India and Afghanistan, where
Pakistani troops are conducting anti-militant operations. The
Iranian foreign minister will visit Pakistan this week.
NOT SAUDI'S HANDMAIDEN
Pakistani public opinion is also largely against
intervention in any Saudi-led action in Yemen.
"It must be remembered that Pakistan is not Saudi Arabia's
handmaiden, doing its bidding at the flick of a wrist," said a
Friday editorial in the Express Tribune.
Many analysts say the military, which has ruled Pakistan for
more than half its existence since independence, has the final
call. The generals have been silent.
Pakistan has nearly 1.5 million active soldiers and
reserves, but about a third of those are tied up with operations
along the Afghan border. The bulk of the remaining forces face
off with nuclear-armed India. Others are executing the
government's new counter-terrorism plan.
Even though Saudi Arabia is a "special friend" of both the
government and the military, Pakistani intervention in Yemen
might be unwise, said retired Major General Mahmud Ali Durrani,
a former national security adviser.
"If it was to defend Saudi Arabia against aggression, in
spite of our commitments, I think we would stretch to sending
troops," he said. "To send our troops to a third country - I
think that would be foolhardy.
"Either way, it is an absolutely terrible choice to be made
for Pakistan."
