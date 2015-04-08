(Adds Saudi gift of dates to Pakistan)
ISLAMABAD, April 8 Pakistani members of
parliament spoke against becoming militarily involved in Yemen
on Wednesday as they resumed a one-sided debate on a Saudi
request to join a campaign against Iran-allied Houthi forces in
Yemen.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was due in
Pakistan on Wednesday when he is likely to urge Pakistan to
reject the Saudi request.
"The Yemen war is not our war...Our advice to the government
is that the army should not go," said opposition member of
parliament Shireen Mazari.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said he will defend Saudi
Arabia's "territorial integrity" but not spelled out what, if
any, commitments he has made.
Mazari said Pakistan would be obliged to defend Islam's
holiest shrines, but there was no present danger to the shrines
in Saudi Arabia.
"As Muslims, we are duty bound to counter any threat to holy
shrines but there is no such threat today," she said.
Opposition Senator Tahir Hussain Mashadi said the
"aggressors" were the Saudis and the victims were the Yemenis.
"Now the aggressors are asking another sovereign state,
Pakistan, to come to provide military aid to Saudi Arabia."
The Sunni royal family of Saudi Arabia and Iran's Shi'ite
theocracy are rivals for power in the Middle East. Their
competition frequently fuels sectarian violence.
Last month, a Saudi-led coalition began conducting air
strikes in Yemen against Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia and Yemen
share a border and Saudi Arabia says it is afraid that
instability might spill over to its territory.
Saudi Arabia wants its staunch ally, Sunni-majority
Pakistan, to join the coalition, and has requested ships,
aircraft and troops.
Pakistan's parliament began debating the request on Monday
and no legislator has spoken in support of sending troops for
Saudi to use in Yemen.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia presented a gift of 200 tons of
dates to Pakistan, which in return "conveyed the warm sentiments
of the people of Pakistan of their Saudi brethren for their love
and affection", the Nation newspaper said.
Although there are many groups in the complex Yemen
conflict, Pakistani lawmakers fear it could develop into a proxy
war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and inflame already simmering
sectarian tension at home.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Anam Zehra; Writing by
Nick Macfie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)