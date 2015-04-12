By Amjad Ali
| ISLAMABAD, April 12
religious affairs arrived in Pakistan late on Sunday, two days
after the country's parliament rejected a Saudi appeal for
support for its military intervention in Yemen.
His arrival follows a visit by the Iranian foreign minister
last week, in which the Iranians urged Pakistan to support
dialogue in Yemen rather than sending troops.
On Friday, Pakistan's parliament voted not to join the
Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, dashing Riyadh's hopes for
powerful support from outside of the region in its fight to halt
Houthi rebels, some of whom have links to Iran.
Saudi Arabia had asked fellow Sunni-majority Pakistan to
provide ships, aircraft and troops for the campaign, now in its
third week, to stem the influence of Shi'ite Iran in what could
develop into a proxy war between the Gulf's two dominant powers.
"The resolution passed by Pakistan's parliament is
Pakistan's internal matter," Saleh bin Abdul-Aziz bin Mohammad
al-Sheikh told reporters at the airport.
He added: "We have very good relations with Pakistan, and we
expect a lot of good from it. Pakistan is a very important
country, it is a big country in the Islamic world."
"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have had very strong relations
ever since Pakistan's creation...we should try and improve
these ties as best we can."
He is expected to return to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a
foreign office official said. His schedule was not made public.
The Saudi-led alliance began air strikes in Yemen against
the Houthis on March 26 after the rebels, who already control
the capital, began a rapid advance towards the southern port
city of Aden.
Saudi Arabia is concerned that the violence could spill over
the border it shares with Yemen, and is also worried about the
influence of Shi'ite Iran, which has denied Saudi allegations it
has provided direct military support to the Houthis.
Saudi Arabia's request to Pakistan presents Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif with a dilemma. Last year, Saudi Arabia gave
Pakistan a $1.5 billion loan. It also sheltered Sharif for many
years when he went into exile after a 1999 coup.
But Pakistan lawmakers fear the Yemen conflict could
degenerate into a sectarian conflict, fuelling violence at home
and along the long, porous border that Pakistan's mineral-rich
province of Baluchistan shares with Iran.
(Additional reporting by Saif Eldin Hamdan in Cairo; Writing by
Katharine Houreld; editing by Susan Thomas)