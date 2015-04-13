* Pakistan rejected joining Saudi-led coalition
* Fifth of population are Shi'ites, like Yemen's Houthis
* PM urges restoration of Hadi government
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, April 13 Pakistan is to intensify
diplomatic efforts to try to resolve the crisis in Yemen, Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday, days after his Gulf allies
criticised Pakistan for not joining a Saudi-led coalition
conducting air strikes there.
Parliamentarians representing a war-weary Pakistani public
last week rejected Saudi Arabia's request for troops, planes and
boats to fight the Houthi militia in Yemen in favour of
diplomatic efforts.
"Pakistan will intensify its diplomatic efforts in the
coming days, in consultation with the leadership of Saudi
Arabia, to resolve the crisis," Sharif said Monday.
"We believe that the restoration of President Hadi's
government will be an important step forward towards
establishing peace in Yemen."
The Houthi advance towards the Yemeni city of Aden forced
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh last month
and triggered the Saudi-led air strikes to try to drive back the
rebels, who share their Shi'ite faith with Iran.
Pakistani legislators fear that joining the coalition could
anger Iran and inflame a sectarian conflict at home where about
a fifth of the population is Shi'ite. Attacks on Shi'ites in
Pakistan are increasing, further destabilising the nuclear-armed
nation of 180 million people.
Pakistan has strong economic, religious and military ties to
Saudi Arabia but also a long border with Iran in a mineral-rich
region plagued by a separatist insurgency.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited
Islamabad last week and Pakistan urged a diplomatic solution to
Yemen's conflict.
Tehran does not recognise Hadi as Yemen's president but says
it has not given military support to the Houthis, who have long
complained of exclusion from power in Yemen and seized the
capital Sanaa in September.
After parliament rejected the Saudi request, the minister of
state for foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates criticised
Pakistan for not joining the coalition.
But Sharif has sought to reassure the Saudis by repeatedly
saying he will defend any threat to Saudi Arabia's "territorial
integrity", without defining what the threat could be or what
action he would take.
(Editing by Alison Williams)