ISLAMABAD, April 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Iran should cooperate to solve the crisis in Yemen.

"We need to work together to find a political solution," Zarif said during a visit to Islamabad in which he was expected to urge Pakistan to reject a Saudi request to join a military operation against Iran-allied Houthi forces in Yemen.

"The people of Yemen should not have to face aerial bombardment," he said. Pakistani members of parliament spoke against becoming militarily involved in Yemen on Wednesday as they resumed debate on the Saudi request. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mark Heinrich)