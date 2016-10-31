(Repeats story from Sunday)
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, Oct 30 Yemen has endured thousands of air
strikes and the deaths of more than 10,000 people in a 19-month
war that has also unleashed hunger on the desperately poor
country - but its biggest challenge may be yet to come.
The conflict has led to Yemen's de facto partition, with
rival armies and institutions in the north and south, and could
mean the map of the Middle East will have to be redrawn.
A three-day truce to allow in more humanitarian aid and
prepare a political settlement collapsed last week, reflecting
deadlocked efforts to end the stalemated war.
But behind the combatants' disagreements over how to share
power, Yemen's future as a unified state appears increasingly in
doubt.
Such a possibility appeared remote when a coalition of Arab
states began launching air strikes in March 2015 to restore to
power President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, driven from the
capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-allied Houthi movement in 2014.
It seems less fanciful now.
The Houthis' rise to power in the north has provoked a
revival of southern separatism, a movement that sees the
fracturing of state power as its moment to break away.
At the same time, the south and its major city, Aden, serve
as a base for the internationally recognised government, which
is trying to take back national control even as it manages an
uneasy alliance with the secessionists.
Yemen was once split between a pro-Soviet state in the South
and a republic buttressed by armed tribes in the North. A
southern bid to secede failed in 1994 when the north restored
unity by force.
Many southerners now believe their time has come after two
decades of what they see as marginalisation within the unified
state, and the plundering of mostly southern oil reserves by
corrupt northern tribal sheikhs and politicians.
"THE BLOOD OF HER SONS"
Southern soldier Faisal al-Salmi says he and his comrades
are ready to die to be rid of the northerners.
"We have become an independent state thanks to God and the
leadership of the Arab coalition ... southern lands have been
liberated by the blood of her sons and have loosed the bonds of
unity which brought only terrorism, cronyism, and the looting of
the people's wealth," Salmi told Reuters.
Now the two peoples seldom dare to cross mine-strewn front
lines and the rugged mountains separating security forces flying
different national flags.
But a split could bring more instability along one of the
world's busiest shipping lanes, perhaps by setting the scene for
a fight over the south's oilfields, or by triggering, as in
1994, efforts by the north to dominate the south.
For now, both sides appear to be setting up parallel
institutions that could pave the way for an enduring divorce.
The government said it moved to Aden from Saudi exile in
September while the Houthis formed their own government in Sanaa
this month.
Seeking to bar the Houthis from using state funds to finance
their war effort, Hadi ordered central bank to be moved to Aden
- which will hurt the Houthis but risks economic instability and
even famine.
"The Houthis realize they probably won't reconquer southern
lands, so have strengthened their base with its own
administration, while the government wants as many state tools
under its control and serving its interests as possible," said
Yemeni analyst Farea al-Muslimi.
"But moves like these deepen distrust on both sides and
delay negotiations which everybody realizes are the only way to
end the conflict," he added.
Paradoxically, neither rival administration says it seeks a
partition but rather styles itself the legitimate heir to a
unified country to follow the war.
While Hadi may wish to extend his writ to Sanaa, the army
commanders who have built up southern forces and made progress
against al Qaeda and Islamic State are veteran secessionist
guerrillas with no interest in the North.
Despite financial and military support to these breakaway
southern units, key coalition countries Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates will seek to avoid a split.
"We realize that they have their own interests in supporting
us because our forces are effective against the Houthis," a
southern politician told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"They are worried that a break-up of Yemen into two states
on their borders will lead to instability, but we know that
separation is the only way to make a just peace."
But senior Houthi official Mohammed Abdul Salam accused the
United Arab Emirates, which is influential in the south, of
encouraging separatism to advance its war goals.
"The hereditary rulers of the UAE are clearly and blatantly
advancing a separatist agenda," Abdul Salam said this month.
VIABLE?
The coalition insists its aim is to restore a national
government for the whole country in Sanaa, in the shape of
Hadi's internationally recognised administration.
Whether the North or South would be viable states is open
question.
Deeply impoverished and beset by tribal feuds and militant
attacks even before the war, Yemen's economy shrank by about
28 percent in 2015, according to government statistics.
An Emirati-backed rout of al Qaeda militants at their base
in the port of Mukalla in April cheered southerners, but bombing
attacks continue to target security leaders and bases, while
regional rifts and squabbles over strategy among secessionist
leaders cloud the way forward.
The Houthis, though they hold sway over most of Yemen's
population centres, do not control the oil-producing regions
whose wealth once accounted for most of Sanaa's budget.
Cut off from Yemen's foreign exchange reserves by the
central bank's move to Aden, Sanaa's own version of a central
bank now faces the hard task of guaranteeing food imports that
have staved off famine for millions.
"The humanitarian situation is so critical that there needs
to be an immediate ceasefire, deliveries of aid and a political
resolution," a senior diplomat dealing with Yemen told Reuters.
"Whether it's one state, two states or something else,
Yemen's warring sides need an agreement on the future of the
country or the only thing they will be sharing is graves."
(Editing by Tom Finn, William Maclean and Giles Elgood)