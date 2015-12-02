(Repeats story from Tuesday)
* Peace talks hampered by outside interference, internal
bickering
* Militants, including Islamic State thriving in chaos of
war
* Conflict threatens stability of regional oil exporters
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
DUBAI/SANAA, Dec 2 Efforts to launch peace talks
to end an eight-month-old war in Yemen are being thwarted in
part by Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who fears
a negotiated settlement would drive him from power, diplomats
who follow Yemen said.
Hadi, driven out of the capital Sanaa earlier this year by
Houthi fighters that Arab neighbours say are backed by Iran, has
returned to lead a government from the southern port of Aden,
recaptured in July by troops from a Saudi-led Arab coalition.
Like his opponents, Hadi says he is committed to U.N.-led
talks to end the war in one of the Arab world's poorest
countries. But diplomats following the peace process say he is
increasingly an obstacle, raising pressure on his Saudi sponsors
to withdraw their support or help shunt him aside.
"Hadi has been trying to block any kind of talks because he
knows that any settlement will be the end of this political
career," said one diplomat who follows Yemen, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"Hadi has never been popular and it's not in his interest
that the war stop before complete victory. Diplomats know that
Hadi is not a serious candidate, and a settlement means he's
out."
A second diplomat said there was now broad agreement that
talks were the way forward because the war had reached a
stalemate on the ground. But "a few dissenters" including in
Hadi's camp were nonetheless holding out for a military victory.
"And since that is seen as elusive, they are seen to
back the conflict because a peaceful solution has nothing to
offer for them."
Hadi strongly denies he is being obstructive.
"In fact, it is the opposite. The president has announced
the list of participating delegates, and they are supported by
an advisory team and they are ready for dialogue at any time the
U.N. announces," said Mukhtar al-Rahbi, an official in Hadi's
office.
Since an inconclusive round of talks in Geneva in June, U.N.
special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed has repeatedly
sought to smooth the way to talks either in Switzerland or Oman.
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said on Monday talks
could begin in early December.
Any end to the conflict depends on Saudi Arabia, which
launched its biggest military operation for decades to back
Hadi, at a time of falling oil export income and escalating
regional turmoil. Riyadh says the Houthis are puppets of its
regional rival Iran, and it has acted to prevent them from
dominating the state, like Iran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.
Though Saudi Arabia says it is committed to the U.N. peace
process, it has not curbed its bombing. Diplomats say the Saudis
may not let the war end as long as the Houthis remain a dominant
militia.
Meanwhile, the fighting has exacerbated a humanitarian
crisis in the Arabian peninsula's poorest country and derailed
efforts to combat Islamist militancy. Thousands of people have
died in fighting and bombing by Arab air forces. The United
Nations believes all sides are guilty of war crimes.
"The humanitarian suffering on the ground: we're
compromising the entire future of the nation. And compromising a
future generation," said the second diplomat.
Yemen's powerful branch of al Qaeda, for years the target of
a secret CIA drone war, has emerged with control of swathes of
territory, including the port city of Mukalla, capital of
eastern Hadramout province.
The Saudi-led forces have informally cooperated with al
Qaeda fighters against the common Houthi foe. Some al Qaeda
fighters meanwhile have rallied behind a newly opened Yemeni
chapter of Islamic State, an even more violent jihadi movement,
which has taken on all sides, blowing up both Houthi mosques in
Sanaa and targets from Hadi's government and his Arab allies in
Aden.
"MORE LUCID"
The Houthis, mainly drawn from the Zaydi sect, a Shi'ite
group that ruled a thousand-year kingdom in northern Yemen until
1962, say they are leading a nationalist revolution against
corrupt officials, Islamist extremists and their foreign allies.
They have formed a potent alliance with Hadi's predecessor
Ali Abdullah Saleh, their former enemy who ruled for more than
three decades until he gave way to Hadi in 2012 after "Arab
Spring" protests. The war has restored Saleh's popularity with a
large segment of the population, and he is seen as likely to
push for a role for his former ruling party in any settlement.
The Houthis emerged as the most powerful force in the
country this year after routing Hadi's government from Sanaa,
and despite later losing back Aden to the Saudi-led forces,
still look unlikely to be dislodged from the capital soon.
While Hadi's government accuses the Houthis of obstructing
talks, diplomats say they have appeared more willing than Hadi.
"The Houthis are possibly more understanding and they're
more lucid," said the second diplomat, who was nevertheless
strongly critical of Saleh and his "unholy alliance" with the
Houthi fighters.
NOT IN SYNC
Even before Hadi was driven out of Sanaa by the Houthis, the
new president had developed a reputation as a weak leader who
failed to bring rival militias to heel or curb corruption.
Western and regional officials have voiced support for
Hadi's prime minister and vice president, Khaled Bahah, widely
seen as a rival, who some describe as a more capable technocrat.
"The leadership between Bahah and Hadi is not in sync," the
second diplomat said, offering praise for Bahah as a "healer"
while describing Hadi as more self-interested.
Baleegh al-Mikhlafi, a leader of the Justice party that
supports Hadi, dismissed reports of a rift with Bahah as
"administrative differences" that would not affect peace talks.
But one of Hadi's advisors privately acknowledged differences
between the two figures and said Riyadh was trying to resolve
them.
"Saudi Arabia is trying to bring it under control because it
is ... benefiting the other side politically. But these efforts
have not succeeded," said the official, who asked not to be
identified.
Although the peace talks between Hadi's government and the
Houthis could begin soon, diplomats are far from optimistic.
The second diplomat described tactics being used to
undermine negotiations "by setting the stakes of the talks
knowingly so high, so that the other side finds them
unacceptable."
Said the first diplomat: "The talks, if they happen, will
yield no results because the divide between the two groups is
big and there's no clarity on which basis these talks would take
place."
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Peter
Graff)