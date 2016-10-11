WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Pentagon on Tuesday
warned that whoever fired missiles at a U.S. Navy destroyer and
an accompanying ship off the coast of Yemen over the weekend had
done so "at their own peril," language that suggested
preparations for possible retaliation.
Anybody who takes action, fires against U.S. Navy ships
operating in international waters, does so at their own peril,"
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told a news briefing,
noting the missiles came from territory controlled by
Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.
Asked whether the Pentagon was developing targets for
retaliatory strikes, Davis said: "I'm not confirming that right
now."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)