WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Pentagon on Tuesday warned that whoever fired missiles at a U.S. Navy destroyer and an accompanying ship off the coast of Yemen over the weekend had done so "at their own peril," language that suggested preparations for possible retaliation.

Anybody who takes action, fires against U.S. Navy ships operating in international waters, does so at their own peril," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told a news briefing, noting the missiles came from territory controlled by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Asked whether the Pentagon was developing targets for retaliatory strikes, Davis said: "I'm not confirming that right now." (Reporting by Phil Stewart)