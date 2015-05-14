CAIRO/DUBAI May 14 A vigilante group linked to
al Qaeda in the eastern port city of Mukalla has decreed a ban
on trading the mild narcotic leaf qat chewed as a cherished
Yemeni pastime, in a sign of the group's growing territorial
hold amid the country's civil war.
A security vacuum in Yemen's east is giving al Qaeda freer
rein to enforce social rules and make arrests, residents say.
A newly-formed body of armed tribesmen and Sunni Muslim
clerics assumed control over much of eastern Yemen's
oil-producing province of Hadramawt after army units abandoned
it last month.
The so-called "security directorate" -- which officials say
is made up of al Qaeda members -- in the province's seaside
capital Mukalla issued its qat ban on Wednesday and Yemeni
social media users shared pictures of militants standing beside
flaming bales of the crop in the city's streets.
Hadramawt's new authorities have given al Qaeda fighters
unprecedented leeway to hold rallies and carry arms in public,
residents say.
"They have an Islamic court, people go to them to present
complaints and they have patrol cars, but up til now they did
not interfere in people's private affairs," Mukalla resident
Salem Abdullah said by telephone.
A Saudi-led coalition is bombing Iranian-backed Houthis who
now control much of the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country and
have made gains toward Hadramawt, Yemen's largest province.
Hadramawt's ruling body, the Council of Islamic Scholars,
wrapped al Qaeda into local administration in order to avoid
infighting, a local official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity, but the alliance is tense.
"We had no option but to reach an understanding with those
elements, otherwise there would have been a confrontation that
would have led to war, destruction and civilian casualties."
Tensions on the heightened role of the militants fester in
Mukalla. A video was posted online last week of hundreds
chanting at a rally: "No to Al Qaeda, no to the Houthis!"
Yemen's branch of the militant network, known as Al Qaeda in
the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has for years carried out bomb and
gun attacks on Yemeni state facilities, plotted to blow up
U.S.-bound airliners and claimed responsibility for the attack
on the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris in January that killed
12.
The United States is concerned that the Arab-led war on the
Houthis will give AQAP more space to plot attacks but it has
kept pressure on the group. A suspected drone strike on a car in
downtown Mukalla killed four of the group's leaders.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Noah Browning; editing by
Ralph Boulton)