ADEN, April 15 Yemeni forces backed by Apache
helicopters from a Saudi-led coalition wrested the city of Houta
from al Qaeda fighters after a gun battle on Friday morning, a
local military official said.
Their recapture of Houta, the regional capital of Lahj
province which has been held by the militants since last summer,
is one of the embattled Yemeni government's most important
inroads yet against al Qaeda forces who have taken advantage of
more than a year of war to seize territory.
Government troops began their attack at daybreak and
succeeded after several hours of air strikes and heavy combat,
the military official told Reuters.
"The campaign to control Houta has been completed and it has
been cleansed of al Qaeda and extremist elements," he said.
Several people were killed and injured on both sides and 48
militants were captured, he added.
Saudi Arabia and its mostly Gulf Arab allies entered Yemen's
civil war on March 26 last year in support of Yemen's
internationally recognised government after it had been pushed
into exile by the Iran-allied Houthi group.
Amid impoverished Yemen's security chaos, Al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) seized the port city of Mukalla and
extended its area of control and influence about 600 km (370
miles) along Yemen's southern coast toward the government seat
at Aden.
A Reuters investigation this month revealed that the group
earns up to $2 million every day by taxing imports of basic
goods and fuel.
Until the attack on Houta, AQAP has suffered few territorial
losses despite a stepped-up American campaign of air strikes and
drone attacks on its bases.
