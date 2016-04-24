ADEN, April 24 A Saudi-led coalition carried out
air strikes on the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla in southern
Yemen on Sunday, killing at least ten militants, medical sources
and residents said, part of an offensive to recapture the city.
Mukalla, a shipping hub and provincial capital, is a
stronghold of the powerful al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP) which has taken advantage of Yemen's year-long civil war
to win control over parts of the south and east.
Residents said air strikes hit a building that AQAP was
using as its headquarters, as well as gatherings of the group
elsewhere in Mukalla.
A Yemeni military source said the air strikes were being
coordinated with troops on the ground. In recent days, residents
and local officials have reported preparations for a
pro-government ground offensive on Mukalla.
It comes as Yemen's government meets with the Iran-backed
Houthi rebels in Kuwait to try to find a solution to a conflict
which has killed more than 6,200 people and divided up control
of the country.
Saudi Arabia and its mostly Arab coalition has carried out
air strikes in Yemen for the past year to support the government
of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Houthis.
Although the main war is being fought between the Houthis
and the Yemeni government backed by coalition air strikes, the
military and local fighters have also been battling AQAP, which
is also subject to U.S. drone strikes.
On Saturday, government forces battled al Qaeda at al-Koud
near Zinjibar, another southern city considered an al Qaeda
stronghold, while an air strike from a drone killed two
suspected al Qaeda fighters south of the city of Marib.
The Houthis control the capital Sanaa while the Saudi-backed
administration of Hadi has tried to re-establish itself in the
southern port city of Aden.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Writing by Sylvia Westall;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)