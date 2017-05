(Corrects time of ceasefire, which starts on Sunday evening)

SANAA, July 26 Warplanes carried out raids near the Yemeni capital Sanaa late on Saturday and shortly after dawn on Sunday, residents reported.

The raid on Sunday near the Houthi-controlled city happened hours before a truce declared by a Saudi-led coalition was meant to start. The targets included a military base near the city, the residents said. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Hadeel al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean)