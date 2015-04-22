GENEVA, April 22 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday welcomed the end of Saudi-led
air strikes in Yemen, but said that the humanitarian situation
was "catastrophic" in the country and a political solution
seemed distant.
"The collateral damage done to the civilian life and
property by the air strikes as well as the ground fighting is
absolutely shocking, particularly in the cities of Sanaa, Aden,
Taiz and Marib," ICRC regional director Robert Mardini told a
news briefing on return from a three-day trip to Yemen.
"But this only removes one layer of conflict...the many
others remain," he added. The aid agency urged all warring sides
to facilitate aid delivery and appealed for funds to provide
food for 20,000 families in Yemen over the coming three months.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)