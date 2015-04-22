* Senior ICRC official sees no respite in Yemen fighting
* All sides should allow aid to flow, uphold laws of war
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 22 The humanitarian situation in
Yemen is "catastrophic", with deep divisions fuelling the
conflict there despite a declared halt to Saudi-led air strikes,
the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's announcement on Tuesday that it was stopping
its month-long bombing campaign offered a "glimmer of hope", but
had yet to be confirmed, said Robert Mardini, ICRC regional
director for North Africa and the Middle East.
"The collateral damage done to the civilian life and
property by the air strikes as well as the ground fighting is
absolutely shocking, particularly in the cities of Sanaa, Aden,
Taiz and Marib," Mardini said after a three-day trip to Yemen.
Rival forces fought on in Yemen on Wednesday despite the
Saudi move, showing how tough it may be to find a political
solution to a war that has stirred animosities between rival
Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"Political problems that are the foundation of many
conflicts that co-exist in Yemen today have not been solved.
There is no analysis today to see any sustainable respite in
fighting in coming days, we need to prepare ourselves to
continue to respond to emergencies," Mardini told reporters.
The ICRC appealed to all sides to allow distribution of
supplies and respect the laws of war protecting civilians.
Mardini said the humanitarian situation was deteriorating
each day in the capital Sanaa, adding: "It is going from bad to
worse almost everywhere in the country".
Food, water, fuel and medicines were in short supply and
food prices have soared.
"Sanaa has not had any electricity for nine entire days now
... No electricity means no water," he said, adding that the
fighting had displaced tens of thousands of people.
ICRC surgical teams are operating at a hospital in the
southern port city of Aden, scene of the fiercest clashes.
Asked about restrictions on importing medicines, Mardini
said: "We are committed through dialogue with all sides to
facilitate the medicines for chronic disease, which, according
to our information, are in the harbour in Aden."
The ICRC appealed for funds to provide food for 20,000
families over the coming three months, bringing its 2015 budget
for Yemen to nearly 45 million Swiss francs ($47 million).
Since the conflict erupted, it has delivered two cargo
planes carrying 50 metric tonnes of mainly medical supplies to
Yemen where it has deployed some 250 aid workers.
"Today the humanitarian needs are huge but our capacity to
deliver cannot follow the pace of humanitarian needs. We have to
secure our steps and make sure cargos we are sending are not
being diverted and convoys won't be attacked," Mardini said.
