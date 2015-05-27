* Saudi-led coalition is inspecting ships in ports
* Fuel essential for hospitals and water pumping stations
* Millions could be at risk without clean water
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 27 Yemen faces a humanitarian
catastrophe unless the Saudi-led coalition allows it to import
and distribute vital food, fuel and medicines, the International
Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
"Humanitarian agencies can do things, but it will be the tip
of the iceberg," said Cedric Schweizer, outgoing head of the
ICRC's delegation in Yemen.
"Most things are political decisions -- access to fuel,
ensuring that the importation of normal medicines for chronic
diseases can be allowed, and food because 90 percent of food is
imported in Yemen."
Saudi-led forces began air strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen
two months ago. They are enforcing inspections on ships entering
Yemeni ports, saying they want to stop arms reaching Iran-backed
Houthis.
Commercial fuel tankers must have access to ports and the
distribution system for fuel must function, Schweizer told
Reuters. Fuel is vital to run hospital generators and water
pumping stations in the country of 26 million.
Only 5-10 percent of usual imports has entered Yemen over
the past two months of the conflict, which has killed more than
2,000 people, he said. Food prices have soared.
"If there is no fuel there will be no water very soon, and
if this is the case we have thousands of people, if not
millions, at risk because there is no access to water,"
Schweizer said.
"If a solution is not found today it will be a big
humanitarian catastrophe."
Schweizer was speaking after holding talks on the Yemen
crisis with U.S. officials and before heading for meetings in
Tehran and Moscow.
"What we need is to mobilise these different countries who
have an impact or who belong to the coalition to ensure that
they take into consideration the needs of the civilian
population," he said.
Saudi-led air strikes killed at least 80 people near Yemen's
border with Saudi Arabia and in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday,
residents said, the deadliest day of bombing in the war.
"We identify all of our movements to the coalition to make
sure we are not targeted," Schweizer said.
The ICRC has 250 aid workers in Yemen. An ICRC surgical team
is treating war wounded in Aden and the agency is providing food
to 20,000 displaced families.
The ICRC is in touch with all tribes, clans and armed
groups, including Al Qaeda in the Arabian peninsula, Schweizer
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)