GENEVA, April 5 The International Committee Red
Cross has received approval from the Saudi-led military
coalition conducting air strikes against Shi'ite Houthis in
Yemen to bring in vital medical supplies and aid workers, a
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The aid agency has been negotiating for nearly a week to
deliver life-saving supplies and equipment to Yemen, where there
have been 11 days of air strikes by the coalition, which now
controls the country's ports and air space.
"We have received permission from the coalition for two
planes now, one carrying supplies and one with staff," ICRC
spokeswoman Sitara Jabeen said.
The ICRC hoped that the aircraft could land on Monday in the
capital Sana'a, she said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)