(Adds details, background)

SANAA, June 29 Houthi forces in Yemen shelled the oil refinery in the southern city of Aden on Monday for the second time in three days, an official at the facility said, hitting an empty fuel tank with a rocket.

The Houthis, who took over the capital Sanaa last September, have been battling local fighters in the south for three months.

On Saturday, Houthi missiles destroyed two storage tanks at the refinery and a pipeline connecting it to the city's oil port. Its director of operations was also killed.

"The refinery suffered today a new rocket (attack) which targeted an empty storage tank at the refinery port," Nasser Shayef, a media official at the refinery, told Reuters.

"In the refinery's tanks there's a large amount of petrol and diesel which the shelling did not reach," he added. "We fear a catastrophe if there's new shelling."

Another official said the rocket landed in an open area next to the Aden Oil Company <C}RO7309414242>, also within the premises of the refinery at Buraiqah, on the northwestern suburbs of the city.

Refinery officials said firefighters on Monday brought under control a blaze ignited by Saturday's missile attack, although an oil tank was still smouldering.

Officials added that the refinery's port, the last one in the city still in anti-Houthi hands, remained unharmed.

An Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been bombing the Houthis for three months to try to restore Yemen's exiled government, and has imposed a near-blockade on the country, cutting off trade in food and fuel.

Industry sources said in April the 150,000 barrels-per-day Aden refinery had shut its operations and declared force majeure on its imports and exports due to the war.

Residents say that despite heavy shelling in the area, locals had been tapping the refinery's oil and gas supplies to meet their own needs.

Nationwide fuel shortages have spread disease and suffering in arid Yemen, where access to water usually depends on fuel-powered pumps and over 20 million people - 80 percent of the population - needs some form of aid, according to the United Nations.

Rights groups have complained that closure of air and sea ports along with the deliberate denial by warring factions of supplies meant for civilians amounts to collective punishment of the population.

The Houthis say their armed push on Aden is part of a revolution against corrupt officials and al Qaeda militants who, they say, are holed up in the city. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa, Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)