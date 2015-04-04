UNITED NATIONS, April 4 Russia on Saturday
called for the United Nations Security Council to push for
pauses in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen to allow the evacuation
of foreign civilians and diplomats.
Russia circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member
council during closed-door consultations, which was seen by
Reuters, that also "demands rapid, safe and unhindered
humanitarian access".
The International Committee of the Red Cross appealed on
Saturday for an immediate 24-hour halt to hostilities in Yemen
to deliver life-saving medical aid into the country, where it
said the humanitarian situation was dire.
The Russian draft resolution "emphasizes that any impediment
to humanitarian assistance and evacuation constitutes a serious
violation of international humanitarian law".
It demands "regular and obligatory humanitarian pauses in
the air strikes by the coalition to allow all concerned states
and international organizations to evacuate their citizens and
personnel."
The Saudi-led coalition is bombing Iran-allied Houthi
fighters and army units fighting forces loyal to President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. It has taken control of Yemeni air space
and ports since it began its offensive 10 days ago.
