(Adds Jordan and Saudi comment)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 Russia on Saturday
called for the United Nations Security Council to push for
pauses in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen to allow the evacuation
of foreign civilians and diplomats.
Russia circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member
council during closed-door consultations, which was seen by
Reuters, that also "demands rapid, safe and unhindered
humanitarian access".
The International Committee of the Red Cross appealed on
Saturday for an immediate 24-hour halt to hostilities in Yemen
to deliver life-saving medical aid into the country, where it
said the humanitarian situation was dire.
The Russian draft resolution "emphasizes that any impediment
to humanitarian assistance and evacuation constitutes a serious
violation of international humanitarian law".
It demands "regular and obligatory humanitarian pauses in
the air strikes by the coalition to allow all concerned states
and international organizations to evacuate their citizens and
personnel."
The Saudi-led coalition is bombing Iran-allied Houthi
fighters and army units fighting forces loyal to President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. It has taken control of Yemeni air space
and ports since it began its offensive 10 days ago.
"The council members need time to reflect on the Russian
proposal," said Jordan's U.N. Ambassador Dina Kawar, who is
president of the council for April.
Saudi Arabia's U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said
Saudi Arabia shared Russia's concern ensuring the delivery of
humanitarian assistance in Yemen, but how this was to be done
would have to be discussed.
"We always provided the necessary facilities for
humanitarian assistance to be delivered," he told reporters. "We
have cooperated fully with all requests for evacuation."
He said the humanitarian situation in Yemen was already
addressed in a draft resolution by Gulf Arab states and Jordan
that was being negotiating with the council's veto-wielding
powers - Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France.
That draft resolution would impose an arms embargo on groups
spoiling the peace and political process in Yemen, but diplomats
say Russia want an arms embargo imposed on the whole country,
including the government.
"There is little point in putting an embargo on the whole
country," Al-Mouallimi said. "It doesn't make sense to punish
everybody else for the behavior of one party that has been the
aggressor in this situation."
Jordan's Kawar said their negotiations would continue on
Saturday and "we hope that by Monday we can come up with
something."
Michelle Nichols
Chizu Nomiyama)