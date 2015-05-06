(Adds details, paragraphs 3-6)
CAIRO May 6 Warplanes carried out more than 30
strikes overnight on the northwestern Yemeni provinces of Saada
and Hajja near the border with Saudi Arabia, local officials and
residents said on Wednesday.
The strikes occurred after Yemen's Houthi fighters fired
mortar bombs and rockets at a Saudi Arabian border town on
Tuesday for the first time since a Saudi-led coalition began a
military campaign against them on March 26.
Saada is a stronghold of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement.
Houthi sources said 43 civilians were killed and at least
100 wounded as a result of the strikes, which lasted until dawn
on Wednesday. The figure could not be independently verified.
Local sources also said there was heavy artillery shelling
coming from the Saudi border.
In Tueday's bombardment, projectiles had struck a girls'
school and a hospital in Saudi Arabia's Najran town, only three
km (two miles) from Yemen's border.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan;
Editing by William Maclean and Paul Tait)