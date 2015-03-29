Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, hold his posters as they demonstrate to demand for a presidential election to be held and for him to run for presidency in Sanaa March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has fired his powerful predecessor's son as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, a Yemeni official told Reuters, escalating a power struggle in the war-torn country.

Ahmed Ali Saleh and his father, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, wield major influence in army units fighting alonside the Houthi militia which has been hit by three days of Saudi-led air strikes.

President Hadi departed on Thursday from his last base in the southern Yemeni port of Aden, which is under siege by the Houthis and Saleh army loyalists, and is currently in Saudi Arabia.

