* Defections may help Saudi-led war in Yemen
* Army units pledge support for Hadi
* Saleh is Middle East's arch-survivor
By Noah Browning and Michael Georgy
DUBAI, April 15 Three weeks of Saudi-led
airstrikes in Yemen have led to defections of army units loyal
to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, military sources said,
dealing a blow to his efforts to stage a comeback.
Saleh has teamed up with his old foes, the Iranian-allied
Houthis, against his former backer Saudi Arabia, displaying the
political skill that enabled him to rule the heavily armed and
fractious country for more than three decades.
Saudi Arabia launched the air attacks last month as Houthi
rebels, who had taken control of the capital Sanaa in September,
closed in on the port city of Aden and forced Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh.
The Houthis and pro-Saleh army units have been fighting
alongside each other on several fronts against militia forces
loyal to Hadi.
But Yemeni military sources said the Saudi-led bombing
campaign has already led five pro-Saleh military brigades to
defect. One of those battled Houthis in the province of Taiz on
Wednesday, they said.
Further splits could weaken Saleh and help Saudi Arabia and
its allies beat back the Houthis, who are engaged in street
battles for control of Aden.
"There have been announcements by units that they are
defecting from him and there are real changes in that regard.
This is the probably the most effective way the Saudis could
succeed," said a Yemeni politician opposed to the Houthis, who
asked not to be named due to security concerns.
"(Saudi Arabia) has been bitten so many times they won't
take a risk by seeking an agreement with him, which would only
play into his hands," he added.
Saudi military spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri has
said the coalition was in contact with leaders of military units
who have pledged loyalty to Hadi. It was not clear precisely why
they changed sides.
"The plan for now is to just keep putting pressure on him on
the ground till (Saleh) agrees to surrender," a Saudi source
said.
For his part, Saleh has dismissed allegations that he backs
the Houthis and has called on all sides to open a dialogue.
Farea al-Muslimi, a researcher at the Carnegie Middle East
Center, told Reuters the air strikes had harmed Saleh more than
the Houthis as the army bases were more of a clear target and
have suffered huge damage.
"The Houthi-Saleh front remains united but if this dynamic
changes, it would have a major impact on where the conflict
goes," Muslimi said.
HISTORY OF INTRIGUE
Pressure alone may not be enough to break a man who has
managed to play his enemies off against each other as tribal
warfare, separatist movements and Islamist militants
destabilised Yemen.
He survived a bomb attack in his palace mosque in 2011 which
killed senior aides and disfigured him. As other leaders were
toppled by the Arab Spring uprisings, he found a way to retire
peacefully to his villa in the capital and plot a comeback.
Despite being forced to step down in 2012 under a
Gulf-brokered transition plan following protests against his
rule, Saleh won immunity in the deal and has remained a powerful
political player operating behind the scenes.
His first order of business was to get back at a former
right-hand man in the military and a tribal leader whom he
blamed for the palace blast.
They were easily forced into exile when the Houthis swept
into Sanaa in September unopposed by army loyalists.
After President Hadi succeeded in securing U.N. sanctions
against Saleh, he turned his guns against his Saudi-backed
successor.
But the alliance between the Saleh loyalists and the
Houthis, who are Shi'ite Muslims from the north, is plagued by
historical mistrust which may benefit Saudi Arabia and its Arab
allies.
Saleh waged six wars against the Houthis from 2002 to 2009,
and the group fears the Saudi drive for defections could even
see Saleh on Riyadh's side once again.
"Ali Abdullah Saleh is a fickle person - if he thought he
could stand against us now without failing, he would, but he's
afraid," Houthi politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told
Reuters by telephone from Sanaa.
Analysts believe Saleh's plan appears to be to help the
Houthis defeat their common enemies then to use his political
base to build a role as powerbroker before turning on the rebel
group and installing his son Ahmed Ali Saleh as president.
If the Saudi-led bombing reverses Houthi battlefront gains,
more Saleh loyalists may be tempted to switch sides.
"Most of the leaders of the military are just going with the
tide," the Yemeni politician said. "If the progress of the war
were seen going clearly against him and the Houthis they would
begin to desert him."
But Saleh has proven in the past that attempts to map out
Yemen's future without him are doomed to failure.
"When the dust settles, Saleh will have to be included in
any future settlement, likely with his son getting a significant
position," said Kamran Bokhari of Stratfor global intelligence
firm.
