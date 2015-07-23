SANAA, July 23 Representatives of Yemen's
ex-leader, Ali Abdullah Saleh, are in talks with diplomats from
the United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates to help
end four months of war in the impoverished country, a member of
his party said.
"There are negotiations in Cairo between the leaders of the
Congress party and diplomats from the United States, Britain and
the UAE in order to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in
Yemen and to lift the siege on the grounds that the continuation
of the war and the siege serve extremist groups," Adel Shuja, a
leader of the party Saleh heads, told Reuters.
"These negotiations have made significant progress so far."
