DUBAI, March 25 Army officers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of Yemen's Houthi group, expressed "utter rejection" of any foreign intervention to end the country's conflict, according to a statement carried on a website affiliated to Saleh.

"We express our total and utter rejection of any external interference in Yemeni affairs under any pretext and in any form and from any side," the so-called Higher Committee to Preserve the Armed Forces and Security said.

"All members of the armed forces and security and all the sons of the proud people of Yemen with all its components will cpnfront with all their strength and heroism any attempt to harm the pure soil of the homeland, its independence or its sovereignty or to threaten its unity and territorial integrity."

