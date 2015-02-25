* U.N. Panel of Experts present report to Security Council
* Council renews sanctions against Saleh and militia leaders
* Report says Saleh amassed $32bn-$60bn in 33-year tenure
* Saleh accused of colluding with Houthi rebels who seized
Sanaa
DUBAI, Feb 25 Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah
Saleh is suspected of corruptly amassing as much as $60 billion,
equivalent to Yemen's annual GDP, during his long rule, and
colluding in a militia takeover last year, U.N.-appointed
investigators have told the Security Council.
The report by the world body's Panel of Experts on Yemen
echoes criticism by his opponents that Saleh's rule from 1978 to
2012 was marred by graft, and that even out of office he is
fomenting instability - allegations he has consistently denied.
Presented with the experts' 54-page findings, the Council
voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend sanctions on Saleh and
two top militia leaders, first targeted by the world body in
November for their alleged role in destabilising the country.
Repeated calls to a spokesman for Saleh were not immediately
returned.
In an interview with Reuters last year, Saleh denied any
corruption during his tenure.
His party has also rejected allegations by Saleh's critics
that he or his son Ahmad Ali, once one of Yemen's top military
commanders, had had a hand in the fall of the capital Sanaa.
"(Saleh) is alleged to have amassed assets between $32
billion and $60 billion ... partly from his corrupt practices as
President of Yemen, particularly relating to gas and oil
contracts where he reportedly asked for money in exchange for
granting companies exclusive rights to prospect for gas and
oil," write the experts, who monitor violations of U.N.
sanctions on Yemen.
Most of this wealth was believed to have been transferred
abroad under false names or the names of others holding the
assets on his behalf, the report said. It took the form of
property, cash, shares, gold and other valuable commodities, and
was believed to spread across at least 20 countries.
Saleh was ousted in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring
protests, after 33 years at the head of one of the Arab world's
most fractious and - despite modest energy reserves -
impoverished countries.
Saleh has remained a power-broker, and frequently criticised
his successor, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in the months running up
to the invasion of Sanaa in September by a Shi'ite Muslim rebel
group that eventually swept Hadi from power and opened up a
political vacuum.
Describing the Houthis' armed surge into the capital in
September, the U.N. experts cited "the loyalty of large parts of
the army to elements of the old regime, in particular Ahmad Ali
Saleh and former President Saleh, who colluded with the Houthis
in what resulted in a coup d'état".
