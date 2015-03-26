(Adds military airbase attacked)
DUBAI, March 26 Warplanes launched an attack on
Sanaa airport and the Yemeni capital's al Dulaimi military
airbase early on Thursday, residents and an official said.
There was no immediate word on the affiliation of the
aircraft, but the assault followed an announcement by Saudi
Arabia that it had started a military campaign to defend the
government of President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Hadi's forces, based mainly in the south of the country, are
under attack by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi militia, which has
been in effective control of Sanaa since September.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by William Maclean)