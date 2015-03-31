* Attacks through daylight hours
* Schools closed, work disrupted
* Hundreds head for rural areas
SANAA, March 31 Warplanes from the Saudi-led
coalition have stepped up raids on Houthi targets around the
Yemeni capital Sanaa, residents say, forcing many to flee their
homes and spreading fear and anger among a population already
wearied by years of unrest.
A strike early on Tuesday near Sanaa airport blew a large
crater in a group of five houses, witnesses said. There were no
casualties, suggesting the buildings had been empty since a
deadly raid in the same area last week.
Another attack in the mountains just outside the city
appeared to hit a missile depot overnight, sparking a fire which
raged for several hours and heralded another sleepless night for
Sanaa's civilians.
"I moved my wife and my child from Sanaa to our village
because we are frightened by the strikes," said Mohammad Abdu,
an engineer in his 30s. "We cannot sleep because of the
intensity of the bombardment."
Saudi Arabia, backed by regional Sunni Muslim allies,
launched air strikes on Thursday against the Shi'ite Muslim
Houthis, an Iran-allied group which took over Sanaa in September
and launched a military offensive in the south which has forced
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi flee the country.
In the opening stages of the offensive, warplanes struck at
night. But residents said the attacks on Monday continued
throughout daylight hours, perhaps reflecting growing confidence
that the Houthis are unable to hit the jets.
The increasing attacks have taken their toll on the city of
more than 2 million, where schools are closed and workers have
show up only briefly at their offices before heading home.
"They are staying at home, especially those with children.
People are only going out for vital things," said one resident.
"Every day, hundreds more people head for rural areas" for
safety, he said.
Mohammad Hakimi, a doctor, has stayed in Sanaa but moved to
a less dangerous district. "My family and I left home and moved
to a relative's house. I live near a government building which
has anti-aircraft guns and I was afraid of the bombing."
CASUALTIES
Houthi officials have not provided details of casualties in
Sanaa, but a local rights organisation said 29 civilians were
killed in one strike near the airport on the first day of the
offensive.
Residents have already witnessed years of turmoil in the
capital, an urban sprawl which encircles an ancient old city and
is ringed with mountains.
The 2011 Arab uprisings brought months of protests to Sanaa,
leading President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down after more
than three decades of rule. Six months ago, exploiting the chaos
which followed his downfall, the Houthis took over.
Even some Yemenis who oppose the Houthis would prefer to
live under their rule than endure the continued attacks.
"Despite my hatred for the Houthis and the former president,
in the end they are Yemenis," said Fatima Aghbari, a political
activist. "That's why I'm against the raids. Saudi Arabia is
malevolent to Yemen and its people."
"All we hear is Saudi strikes ... But the Houthi bases are
still there and Saleh is still there, which makes us say that
Saudi Arabia's goal is bigger than fighting the Houthis - it's
to destroy the Yemeni army."
After nearly a week of military operations, Saudi Arabia
says it is open to talks to resolve the conflict on condition
that they be under auspices of the six-member Gulf Cooperation
Council, all but one of which support the Saudi-led assault.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal told the
kingdom's advisory Shura Council on Tuesday that military
operations would continue until "security, stability and unity"
were restored to Yemen.
Despite the growing civilian cost from the hostilities, that
message still had a sympathetic hearing from some in Sanaa.
"The former president of Yemen who destroyed the country for
30 years and handed the capital over to the Houthis and gave
them weapons to attack the south - he is the reason for the
bombardment today," said government employee Faisal Abdullah.
Another resident, Mohammed Ali, echoed his comments, saying
accumulated years of misrule meant there was no alternative to
war. "All those oppressed in Yemen by Houthi injustice and by
Saleh support (it) because there is no other solution."
