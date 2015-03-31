(Sdds quotes, background)
March 31 Saudi forces and Yemeni Houthi fighters
exchanged artillery and rocket fire along several stretches of
their border on Tuesday, residents and tribal sources told
Reuters.
Explosions and heavy gunfire was heard in the Shida and
al-Hisama districts of Saada province and near the town of
Haradh in neighbouring Hajja province.
Saudi helicopters were flying overhead, residents said. They
described the fighting as the worst in the area during six days
of Saudi-led air strikes against Houthi targets throughout
Yemen, which are aimed at weakening the Iran-allied militia.
"The bombing today is worse than on any other day and we
hear sounds of explosions and see Saudi planes in the air,"
Khaled, a resident in the Haradh area told Reuters.
The Houthi TV channel al-Maseerah also reported clashes on
the frontier. "Rockets from the Saudi-American aggression
continue to fall on the Shida and al-Hisama districts on the
Yemen-Saudi border," it said in a text message.
Tension in the border area has mounted since an air strike
killed at least 40 people at the Mazraq camp for displaced
people near Haradh on Monday. A humanitarian official said the
strike targeted a truck full of Houthi gunmen.
Saada and neighbouring northern provinces are strongholds of
the Houthi movement, a militia belonging to Yemen's Zaydi
Shi'ite sect, which fought a brief and indecisive ground
conflict with Saudi Arabia in 2009.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Larry King)