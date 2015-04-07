* Houthis inflict Saudi casualties on border
By Angus McDowall
JIZAN, Saudi Arabia, April 7 Far from
war-damaged Sanaa and Aden, Lieutenant Colonel Hamed al-Ahmari
stood atop a Saudi border post and gestured across a valley to a
Yemeni mountainside held by the Houthi militia, whose positions
the kingdom's jets have bombarded for 12 days.
"We are in the front line," said Ahmari, wearing the grey
camouflage fatigues of the Border Guards, a force whose uniform
has been augmented since the air strikes started on March 26
with a flak jacket and helmet.
What once may have been a debatable point -- Yemen's messy
war has many front lines -- has gained credibility as the war
has ground on: Three Saudi border guards have been killed along
the frontier in that period, as the kingdom's air strikes and
artillery fire targeted Houthi positions near its territory, as
well as forces elsewhere in Yemen.
Concerns about the border with Yemen were central to the
kingdom's campaign to stop the Houthis controlling its southern
neighbour, something Riyadh fears would strengthen its main foe,
Iran, and heighten security risks.
Saudi Arabia believes the Houthis, who follow the Zaydi
Shi'ite sect, will incite sectarian violence as they advance
into Sunni areas, strengthening support for Yemen's al Qaeda
wing, which last July raided a Saudi border town, killing 12.
The mountaintop al-Mushareq post has not been attacked since
the strikes began, Ahmari said, but while it is out of range of
the light assault rifles most common in Yemen, it could be hit
by more serious weapons that the Houthis possess.
All appeared quiet on Monday, but distant artillery fire had
sounded throughout Sunday night, said a Reuters photographer
staying near the frontier.
Saudi Arabia has strongly reinforced its southern border
with army units, and the constant southwards movement of armour
described by residents of border provinces has raised rumours it
might conduct a large ground operation
AMBUSH TERRAIN
A few dozen military vehicles, painted in drab, including
ambulances with the Red Crescent symbol stencilled on their
sides, were parked in an army camp just behind the border. To
the side, some artillery pieces pointed towards Yemen.
A dirt track climbed into the foothills, up a steep
mountainside of crumbling rocks and broken boulders, where
scraggly trees and cactuses clung to the sharp folds in the
terrain.
The difficulty of sending an army into such territory
against a guerrilla movement expert in the arts of ambush means
any wide scale offensive in this mountainous region is highly
unlikely, officials say privately. Land operations further east,
where the highlands make way for desert, might be less daunting.
New border defences are being built. But a score of
bulldozers and diggers constructing a fenced patrol road that
was to be finished in two years will now lie still until the war
is over.
Since Reuters' last visit to al-Mushareq in November, the
number of guards has increased and been reinforced by members of
the Royal Saudi Land Forces in their brown camouflage fatigues.
All now wear body armour, and their posts are buttressed by
sandbags. A troupe of baboons that played nearby has retired to
more peaceful surroundings.
On that tour of the border, Reuters was also taken to a
frontier post across a dry wadi from the caramel-coloured mud
buildings of Souq al-Mashnaq, a small arms market controlled by
the Houthis, where their slogans were daubed on walls.
It had appeared a sleepy place, where the cries of children
could be heard in the distance and herders grazed their cattle
along the green sides of the wadi, but last week it was struck
by missiles from a Saudi Apache attack helicopter, Ahmari said.
One goal of the campaign is to destroy Houthi positions near
the border and prevent the militia from moving equipment towards
Saudi Arabia, its spokesman has said.
ENERGY KINGPIN AND IMPOVERISHED NEIGHBOUR
On the road towards the border, on the sandy Tihama coastal
plain, a truck was being loaded with bales of hay by men dressed
in the bright headscarf and colourful "futeh" sarong, held at
the waist by a curved dagger, favoured in the Yemeni highlands.
The border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen was only legally
defined in 2000 after decades of disagreement and the people on
either side are closely bound by ties of common blood and
culture.
In the past six months in Jizan Province, the most populous
of the three that border Yemen, Saudi authorities have stopped
77,885 people trying to cross illegally from Yemen, seizing
3,563 guns, seven hand grenades and 2.2 kilograms of explosives.
The divergence of fortunes between Saudi and Yemeni
residents of the border district is even evident on the
mountaintop where the Mushareq border post is located.
Through their binoculars, the guards watch Yemeni
settlements with no electricity before retiring to an
air-conditioned sitting area, furnished with tassled
red-and-gold cushions, with windows that look out across the
frontier.
