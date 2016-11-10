DUBAI Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by projectiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group into Saudi Arabia, Saudi civil defence reported, the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the Iran-allied group.

State news agency SPA quoted a civil defence spokesman as saying that 13 Saudi citizens and an expatriate from Bangladesh were injured in the attack in Dhahran al-Janoub province in the Asir region, near the border with Yemen.

"The victims suffered various injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment," the agency said, quoting the civil defence spokesman, Colonel Mohammed al-Assemi.

Three houses were also damaged in the attack, the agency reported, quoting Assemi.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab coalition trying to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who was ousted by the Iran-aligned Houthi group last year.

The fighting has killed more than 10,000 people in Yemen and hundreds in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis regularly fire rockets across the border into Saudi Arabia in what they say was a response to Saudi-led air strikes on the country, often resulting in deaths or injuries to civilians.

Saudi Arabia regard the Houthis as a pawn for non-Arab Iran which Riyadh says is trying to extend its influence into Arab lands.

