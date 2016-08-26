DUBAI A Saudi power relay station was set on fire on Friday by a projectile fired from neighbouring Yemen towards the southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The agency quoted the Najran civil defence department as saying that no one was hurt in the attack and that fire had been extinguished. "Work is under way in coordination with concerned authorities in the Saudi Electricity Company to return the situation to normal," the agency said.

Earlier, Iran's Press Television, citing Yemeni al-Masirah television, reported that a missile has hit Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. SPA made no mention of any report of any such incident.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)