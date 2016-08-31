BEIJING Aug 31 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
said on Wednesday the Iranian-allied Houthi movement would not
be allowed to take over Yemen, as he accused Iran of seeking to
sow unrest around the region.
The head of a Houthi-backed ruling council pledged readiness
on Monday to resume negotiations on ending Yemen's war but
reserved the right to resist attacks by a Saudi-backed exiled
government seeking to unseat it.
U.N.-sponsored talks to try to end 18 months of fighting
collapsed in failure this month and the Houthi movement and
allied forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh
resumed shelling into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
The talks foundered after the Houthis and Saleh's General
People's Congress (GPC) announced the formation of the 10-member
governing council on Aug 6., ignoring a warning by U.N. Yemen
envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed that such a move would violate
U.N. Security Council resolutions on how to solve the conflict.
Speaking to Reuters in Beijing, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said the ball was in the Houthis' court as to whether
peace talks resumed.
"What is certain, not questionable, certain, they will not
be allowed to take over Yemen. Period. So the legitimate
government will be defended," al-Jubeir said.
"The chance they have is to enter the political process,
reach an agreement ... for the benefit of all Yemenis including
the Houthis," he said.
Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies accuse the Houthis of being
pawns of Iran and have launched a military intervention to
restore Hadi to power.
The Houthis have held on, having made an alliance with
Saleh, who enjoys the support of most of the military.
The Houthis and the GPC hold most of Yemen's northern half,
while forces working for the exiled government share control of
the rest of the country with tribes.
More than 6,400 people have been killed in the fighting,
half of them civilians, and it has created a humanitarian crisis
in one of the poorest countries in the Middle East.
Speaking earlier to students at a Beijing university,
al-Jubeir lambasted Iran.
"We see Iran supporting Houthis in Yemen and trying to take
over the government, supply weapons to the Houthis, smuggle
explosives to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," he said.
"We wish we could be as good neighbours like before the 1979
revolution," al-Jubeir said.
"It's up to Iran to mend its behaviour."
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Robert Birsel)