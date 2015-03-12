* Houthis says holding joint drill with army
* Tribal sources say heavy weaponry involved
* Houthi rise has deepened divisions
(Adds GCC comment, Aden clash)
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
SANAA/ADEN, March 12 Thousands of Shi'ite Muslim
Houthi fighters, who control much of Yemen, held military
exercises near the border with top oil exporter and Sunni power
Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a Houthi commander said, adding to
fears Yemen's chaos could deepen.
The rise to power of the Iran-backed Houthis since September
has deepened divisions in Yemen's already complex web of
political and religious allegiances, and left it increasingly
cut off from the world.
Most foreign embassies have closed, and the World Bank said
this week it had suspended its operations in Yemen, citing
security concerns.
In another sign of turmoil spreading on Thursday, three
people were killed in a gunfight between militiamen loyal to
Western-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and a rival camp
in the southern port city of Aden, where Hadi fled after
escaping Houthi house arrest in Sanaa last month.
Elsewhere in the south, Houthis opened fire on hundreds of
people protesting at their presence in the city of al-Bayda on,
killing one and wounding eight others, local officials and
medical sources said.
Western and regional powers are particularly concerned about
the security situation in Yemen because of its proximity to
Saudi Arabia and the presence of one of al Qaeda's most active
wings.
Saudi Arabia, which says the Houthis are controlled by rival
Shi'ite power Iran and has attacked their forces before, did not
comment on news of the military drill. Tehran denies any such
support.
Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiya, speaking after a
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting in Riyadh, said the
members of the organisation had "enough capability to protect
its territories and sovereignty".
"A move here and there would not affect the GCC states,"
Attiya told a news conference.
The drill in the al-Buqa region in the Houthis' home
province of Saada included heavy weapons acquired from the
Yemeni army, local tribal and Houthi sources said.
"This is normal because Yemen is facing internal and
external challenges. They (the exercises) are in preparation for
any aggression," Houthi commander Mohammed al-Bukheiti said.
Certain factions in the deeply divided Yemeni army have
allied themselves with the Houthis against President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
The president has tried to consolidate his control over Aden
since he fled there.
Last week, he sacked the commander of the city's military
garrison, a Special Forces contingent led by a general viewed as
loyal to Hadi's predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who the United
Nations says is ally of the Houthis.
General Abdel-Hafez al-Saqqaf refused to step down,
culminating in a gunfight on Thursday in which one soldier and
two members of a local militia loyal to Hadi were killed,
according to Aden residents.
