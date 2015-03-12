SANAA, March 12 Thousands of Houthis, the
Shi'ite Muslim militia which controls much of Yemen, are holding
military exercises in the northern part of the country near the
border with Saudi Arabia, local tribal and Houthi sources said
on Thursday.
The drill in al-Buqa area, which lies in the Houthis' home
province of Saada, involves using different kinds of weaponry,
including heavy weapons acquired from the Yemeni army, the
sources said.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, regards the
Iranian-backed Shi'ite group which seized control of the Yemeni
capital Sanaa in September as a terrorist group. In 2009, Riyadh
carried out a military operation including air raids against the
Houthis after a number of cross-border incursions.
