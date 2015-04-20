DUBAI, April 20 A Saudi border guard was killed and two troops wounded by heavy gun and mortar fire from Yemen on Sunday evening, the kingdom's interior ministry said.

Several members of Saudi Arabia's forces have been killed since the country and its Sunni Muslim Arab allies began bombing the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthi group in Yemen last month. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)