DUBAI, April 21 The Saudi-led coalition bombing
Yemen for almost a month announced on Tuesday the end to its
military operation, but a Saudi spokesman said forces would
continue to target the Iran-allied Houthi movement as necessary.
"Operation Decisive Storm has achieved its
goals...(including) removing the threat to Saudi Arabia and
neighbouring countries especially in terms of heavy weapons,"
said a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.
"With its end, the new Operation Restoring Hope begins with
the following goals: continuing to protect civilians, continuing
to fight terrorism and continuing to facilitate the evacuation
of foreign nationals and to intensify relief and medical
assistance to the Yemeni people."
The move suggests the campaign's next phase is more
political than military, especially after almost a month of
bombing that destroyed or damaged heavy weaponry held by the
Houthis's allies in Yemen's army, but that hostilities are not
definitively over.
Saudi spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said the
alliance would still target movements by the Houthi militia
group.
"The coalition will continue to prevent the Houthi militias
from moving or undertaking any operations inside Yemen," Asseri
told reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
"Operation Restore Hope has begun and it represents a
combination of political, diplomatic and military action,"
Asseri said.
(Reporting By Noah Browning and Mostafa Hashem; Editing by
William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)