(adds death toll, French ship)
ADEN, April 23 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition pounded Houthi militiamen and military bases with at
least 20 air strikes throughout Yemen on Thursday, residents
said, despite Riyadh saying it was winding down its campaign.
On Tuesday, the Sunni Arab alliance announced an end to its
month-old bombing operation in Yemen but strikes have continued.
A Saudi spokesman later said forces would continue to target
movements of the Iran-allied Houthi militia.
The Houthi-controlled health ministry said on Thursday that
air strikes had so far killed 951 people, among them 134
children, and had wounded 3,311. The figure could not be
independently verified.
Most of Thursday's raids hit Houthi vehicles and gatherings
on battlefields where the group is fighting supporters of
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in six central and southern
provinces.
Other air strikes hit military camps housing units loyal to
the Houthis in the Western Red Sea port of Hodaida. One strike
hit Houthi tanks near the port city of Aden in the south,
residents told Reuters.
In Ibb in central Yemen, residents reported an intense
series of strikes early on Thursday on Houthi positions and
weapons warehouses.
They said targets included a military base in the town of
al-Kafr, unspecified sites in Hubaysh, as well as a college on
the outskirts of Ibb and another in the nearby city of Yarim.
In Aden late on Wednesday, five Houthi militiamen were
killed at a checkpoint while fighting against local forces and
eight other Houthi fighters were killed in heavy clashes in
southern Dalea province, pro-Hadi fighters said.
Air raids on the capital have ceased in the last few days
but food and fuel shortages still grip the Arabian Peninsula's
poorest country as the alliance maintains an air and sea
blockade aimed at curtailing arms shipments to the Houthis.
The United States this week deployed additional warships off
Yemen's coast, partly in response a convoy of Iranian cargo
ships in the Arabian sea that the U.S. believes may carry arms
bound for the Houthis.
France's defence ministry said it deployed on Thursday a
minesweeper in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait off Yemen to secure
freedom of movement there.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing
by Noah Browning; Editing by Dominic Evans and Robin Pomeroy)