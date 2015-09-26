(adds details, background)
DUBAI, Sept 26 A district commander and a
sergeant in Saudi Arabia's border guard have been killed in an
attack launched from across the frontier with Yemen, the Saudi
interior ministry said on Saturday.
The men were killed by heavy gunfire from the Yemen side of
the border on Friday after their patrol vehicle was hit by a
mine explosion, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia has been fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels in
Yemen for six months and has led a coalition of Arab states on a
military campaign to eject the group from the capital Sanaa and
restore the government from its exile in Riyadh.
Several dozen soldiers from the kingdom have been killed in
clashes along the country's long, rugged border with Yemen,
including a general last month.
Coalition air strikes and ground fighting have killed over
4,500 people in Yemen since the foreign intervention began on
March 26. U.N.-backed efforts for a compromise faced long odds
as combat ramped up on Saturday.
Clashes between Houthi forces and those loyal to the exiled
administration raged in the central desert province of Marib and
the southwestern city of Taiz, where residents reported that the
two sides duelled with heavy artillery in civilian areas.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led alliance launched air attacks on
suspected Houthi positions on at least five provinces throughout
the country and on Sanaa.
(Reporting By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)