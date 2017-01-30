DOHA Jan 30 Houthi militants attacked a Saudi
warship with three boats off the western coast of Yemen on
Monday, causing an explosion that killed two crew members and
injured three others, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
"A Saudi frigate on patrol west of the port city of Hodeida
was hit by a terrorist attack from three suicide boats belonging
to the Houthi militias," SPA said.
In October a Saudi-led force in Yemen said it rescued
passengers from a vessel being used by the United Arab Emirates
military that was attacked by Houthi fighters in a strategic Red
Sea shipping lane.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by
Alison Williams)