DUBAI, March 23 Gulf Arab countries will take
necessary measures to protect the region against "aggression" by
Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi group if a peaceful solution
cannot be found to that country's turmoil, Foreign Minister Saud
al-Faisal said on Monday.
Prince Saud, who also remarked that the kingdom opposed
Iranian "interference" in Yemen, was speaking at a joint news
conference in Riyadh with visiting British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond.
Hammond said Britain would discuss with Saudi Arabia and the
United States how to reinforce the position of Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, adding: "None of us wants to see
military action."
(Reporting by Angus McDowall, Amena Bakr and Noah Browning,
Writing by William Maclean)