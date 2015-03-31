DUBAI A Saudi-led alliance will pursue an offensive against Houthi forces opposed to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi until Yemen is stable, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said in remarks published on Tuesday.

"We are not the ones calling for war. But if you bang the drums of war, we are ready for it," the minister told the kingdom's Shura Council, according to the advisory body's Twitter feed.

The operation "will continue to defend legitimacy in Yemen until it achieves its aims, and Yemen is returned to security, stability and unity", he was quoted as saying.

