RIYADH, April 10 As Saudi Arabia's war against
Yemen's Houthi militia enters its third week, a surge of
nationalist fervour is sweeping the conservative Sunni Muslim
kingdom, bringing with it a sharp sectarian edge.
The Saudi authorities have avoided using overtly sectarian
language to describe the Houthis, who adhere to a Yemeni Shi'ite
sect, but many clerics, journalists and social media users have
shown no such restraint.
A Tweet from hardline Sunni cleric Sheikh Nasser al-Omar to
his 1.64 million Twitter followers the day after air strikes
were announced described Shi'ites using the derogatory term
"rejectionists".
The use of such language, even by private individuals,
carries risks for the kingdom in a conflict where the Houthis
present themselves as defenders of a local religious tradition
against Sunni extremism that they say is propagated by Riyadh.
While Yemen's complex internal conflict is not yet dominated
by friction between Sunnis and Shi'ites, Yemeni analysts have
repeatedly warned that sectarianism is a growing danger and
could lead to a dangerous escalation in fighting.
Many Saudis have characterised the strikes against the
Houthis as Riyadh assuming the mantle of Sunni leadership in
what they see as a long-overdue response to a perceived decade
of Iranian aggression in Arab countries using Shi'ite proxies.
Local press reporting on the military campaign, officially
known as "Operation Decisive Storm" has overwhelmingly portrayed
it as successful, largely ignoring reports of civilian
casualties while lavishing praise on the kingdom's rulers.
National identity in Saudi Arabia is closely bound up with
the strict Wahhabi Sunni school, which views Shi'ism as
heretical, and whose leading clerics sometimes publicly cast
doubt on whether Shi'ites are truly Muslim.
The government has in recent years striven to avoid openly
sectarian language itself, and sent princes and senior officials
to attend the funeral of Shi'ites killed by Sunni militants in
an attack in November.
Last year it detained a cleric who had posted Tweets
celebrating the killing of Houthis by al Qaeda members in Yemen
using explicitly sectarian language.
'LIKE THE LION ATTACKS HIS PREY'
However, members of the Shi'ite minority complain of
systematic discrimination. Riyadh denies this but Saudi Arabia's
state-appointed religious establishment makes frequent attacks
on the sect's doctrines and history.
"If they (Shi'ites) manage to win and control the state,
they ravage Sunnis: clerics, women, children, the rulers and the
ruled. They attack just like the lion attacks his prey," said
Farid al-Ghamdi, a cleric at Mecca's Umm al-Qura seminary in a
sermon visible on YouTube.
That kind of scare-mongering has been evident in the Saudi
press as well.
A report in the daily al-Medina newspaper last week cited
"military experts" as saying the Houthis wanted to turn Yemen's
capital Sanaa into "an entirely Shi'ite city by 2017" and that
the air strikes would thwart "this Iranian plan".
Sunni social media users and clerics often align Shi'ites
with Tehran by using the term Safavid, the 16th century Persian
dynasty that popularised Shi'ism in Iran, which plays on both
sectarian and Arab nationalist sentiment.
Yemen's Zaydi Shi'ite sect is very different to the Shi'ite
school followed in Iran, and while the Houthis have clear links
to Tehran, they appear to be more independent of Tehran than its
proxies elsewhere in the region.
But in the fevered atmosphere of a military campaign, such
distinctions have a habit of disappearing.
"Decisive Storm came to sever any ambition of the Safavids
to besiege Muslims in their own homes," wrote cleric Saad
al-Breik to his 1.15 million Twitter followers after the air
strikes began last month.
