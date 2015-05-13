DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's King Salman has allocated 1 billion riyals ($265 million) for a Yemen relief centre he has ordered to be set up in the kingdom, the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.

The satellite channel said the money would be in addition to another 1 billion riyals the monarch had pledged.

An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia began military operations in Yemen in late March to try to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against his opponents in the dominant Houthi group, which is allied to Iran. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)