DUBAI May 13 Saudi Arabia's King Salman has
allocated 1 billion riyals ($265 million) for a Yemen relief
centre he has ordered to be set up in the kingdom, the
Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday.
The satellite channel said the money would be in addition to
another 1 billion riyals the monarch had pledged.
An Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia began military
operations in Yemen in late March to try to support President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against his opponents in the dominant
Houthi group, which is allied to Iran.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)