RIYADH May 5 Yemen's Houthi fighters fired
mortar and rockets at a Saudi Arabian border town on Tuesday for
the first time since a Saudi-led coalition began a military
campaign against them in late March, the coalition's spokesman
said.
The projectiles struck a girls' school and a hospital in
Najran, which is only three km (two miles) from Yemen's border,
Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said, prompting authorities to
close down all schools in the area. There were no immediate
details of any casualties.
The attack followed Monday's statement by Riyadh that it was
considering a ceasefire to allow humanitarian relief and a call
by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in exile in Saudi Arabia,
for talks among Yemen's political factions.
"They were mortars and Katyushas fired randomly at a
residential district. Unfortunately they hit a girls' school,
they hit a hospital and they hit some houses," Asseri said in a
phone interview.
"We will not let this action pass without reaction. The air
force and other components of the coalition are taking care of
the source of the attack," he added. He said more details on the
number and type of projectiles fired, and whether they caused
any injuries, would be released later on Tuesday.
The United Nations said on Tuesday the conflict in Yemen had
taken at least 646 civilian lives since coalition airstrikes
began on March 26, including 131 children and that more than
1,364 civilians had been injured.
Saudi Arabia says the campaign is aimed at restoring Hadi's
government after the Houthis, allied to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, seized the capital Sanaa in September, put the
president under house arrest in January and then advanced south.
The Houthis say their campaign was aimed at fighting al
Qaeda militants and to combat corruption.
King Salman on Tuesday announced the establishment of a
centre to coordinate humanitarian assistance for Yemen, and
invited the United Nations to join in relief work for the Arab
country.
Footage of the aftermath of the attacks shown on state
television showed punctured pavements and damaged houses and
cars in an unidentified residential district, as well as empty
shell casings.
Saudi al-Jazirah newspaper said on its website that flights
had been suspended to Najran airport, which is located some two
to three km from the border with Yemen.
Witnesses in Yemen had earlier said that Saudi forces had
shelled the Yemeni side of the border after the Shi'ite militia
fired several rounds towards Saudi territories.
