WASHINGTON, March 25 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
Arab allies launched a military operation involving air strikes
in Yemen against Houthi fighters who have tightened their grip
on the southern city of Aden where the country's president had
taken refuge, the Saudi envoy to Washington said on Wednesday.
Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters a 10-country
coalition had joined in the military campaign in a bid "to
protect and defend the legitimate government" of Yemen President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. He declined to give any information on
Hadi's whereabouts.
He told reporters that Saudi Arabia had consulted with the
United States but that Washington was not participating in the
military operation.
