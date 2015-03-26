(Adds details and quotes)
WASHINGTON, March 25 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
Arab allies launched air strikes in Yemen against Houthi
fighters who have tightened their grip on the southern city of
Aden where the country's president had taken refuge, the Saudi
envoy to Washington said on Wednesday.
Saudi Ambassador to Washington Adel al-Jubeir told reporters
a 10-country coalition had joined in the military campaign in a
bid "to protect and defend the legitimate government" of Yemen
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
He declined to give any information on Hadi's whereabouts,
but said the president, who has fled his residence, was still
running the government along with members of his Cabinet.
Jubeir said Iranian-backed Houthi Shi'ite militants were now
in control of the Yemeni air force and of the country's
ballistic weapons.
"This is a very dangerous situation and we must do
everything we can to protect the people of Yemen and protect the
legitimate government of Yemen," Jubeir told a news conference
at the embassy.
He told reporters that Saudi Arabia had consulted with the
United States but that Washington was not participating in the
military operation.
A U.S. official who asked not be named told Reuters that the
United States was providing support to Saudi Arabia as it
carries out its operation, but gave no details.
Jubeir said the operation, which was launched at 7 p.m. EDT
(2300 GMT) on Wednesday in response to a request for assistance
by Hadi, was not limited to one particular city or region.
"We have air assets from a number of countries in the
(Saudi) kingdom and we have military assets that are on their
way to the kingdom to participate in these operations," Jubeir
said.
Jubeir did not name any of the countries involved in the
10-strong coalition but said it included Saudi Arabia's Gulf
Arab allies.
