ABU DHABI, March 27 Saudi Arabia said on Friday
it had gradually resumed flights at its southern airports one
day after suspending all traffic as it launched air strikes
against Houthi fighters in Yemen.
International and domestic flights to and from five airports
in the south including Jizan and Wadi al-Dawaser had resumed at
dawn on Friday, the official Saudi press agency said quoting a
statement by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Saudi had suspended international and domestic flights at
seven airports in its south on Thursday after Riyadh and allied
Gulf governments launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in
Yemen.
(Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; Writing By Maha El Dahan, editing
by William Hardy)