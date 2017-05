DUBAI Saudi-led coalition forces fighting Iranian-allied Houthi groups in Yemen foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons to Yemen aboard an Iranian boat, the coalition said.

The vessel, seized on Saturday, was carrying various types of shells and rockets and other equipment for Houthi forces, a coalition statement said.

The vessel was manned by 14 Iranians and carried papers indicating it was owned by an Iranian national, it added.

