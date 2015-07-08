* Import disruptions wreak suffering in impoverished Yemen
* U.S. humanitarian report documents greatly reduced trade
* Residents endure shelling, hunger, lack of water, fuel
By Noah Browning and Jonathan Saul
DUBAI/LONDON, July 8 Yemen is running critically
short of imported food and fuel as war has cut internal supply
lines and a near-blockade by Saudi-led naval forces has held up
shipping to the country, the Arab world's poorest even before
fighting erupted.
Ground combat between various Yemeni armed factions and
Saudi-led air strikes have deepened the plight of civilians in
Yemen, with the United Nations saying more than 80 percent of
its 25 million people need some form of emergency aid.
Before Saudi Arabia intervened in March to try to restore
Yemen's president to power and roll back the Iranian-allied
Houthi militia now controlling large areas of the country, Yemen
imported more than 90 percent of its food, mostly by sea.
Since then, many shipping companies have pulled out. Those
still willing to bring cargoes face incalculable delays and
mandatory searches by coalition warships hunting for arms bound
for the Houthis, the dominant warring faction.
According to a humanitarian aid assessment compiled by the
U.S. Navy and obtained by Reuters, just 42 ships reached Yemen
with goods in June compared with 100 in March.
Further data was not available. Before the crisis, the
number of ships making calls to Yemen's major southern port of
Aden alone averaged over 1,000 annually in recent years.
The 15-page report, which bears the insignia of the U.S.
Navy's Central Command and the Saudi flag, has been circulated
among coalition militaries and humanitarian agencies which send
in aid with the Saudi alliance's approval.
The report said imports into embattled Aden's terminals had
halted almost completely, with port calls by cargo, container
ships and fuel tankers down over 75 percent between January and
June versus the same period last year.
Aid agencies have called for an immediate humanitarian truce
and warned that their efforts alone cannot meet Yemen's vast
needs. More than half the population lacks proper food, and
commercial imports of fuel, food and medicine are "severely"
below pre-crisis levels, the U.N. agency OCHA said on Wednesday.
"Whatever we bring ... is clearly not sufficient. What you
need for Aden in particular and for the country as a whole is to
resume commercial imports into the country. Whatever we do as
humanitarian workers is only a fraction of what is actually
needed," Antoine Grand, head of the International Committee of
the Red Cross in Yemen, said on Tuesday.
"This is clearly deteriorating by the day, and that's what
makes this situation so catastrophic," Grand told a U.N.
briefing in Geneva by telephone from Sanaa.
The Saudi-led Arab campaign aims to reinstate Yemen's exiled
government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, but has yet to
loosen the Houthis' grip on the capital Sanaa or overcome their
upper hand in fighting stretching across the country's south.
Over 3,000 people have died in the conflict.
FUEL CRISIS
Nationwide fuel shortages have spread disease and suffering
in arid Yemen, where access to water mostly depends on
fuel-powered pumps. Aid and commercial assessments show Yemen
needs to import over 500,000 tonnes of fuel every month.
The U.S. aid report said Yemen had managed to import only 11
percent of its monthly fuel needs in June versus 18 percent in
May, 1 percent in April and 23 percent in March, with the
country facing a 1.8 million tonne shortfall in fuel imports.
"On average (there is) less than one hour of electricity per
day," it said. "The lack of storage capacity and fuel for
milling of grain into flour is discouraging traders from taking
orders for more grain."
Despair reigns among residents of Aden largely pinned down
by artillery battles between Houthi fighters and local militia
in one of the country's deadliest and most deprived war zones.
"Nothing remains of normal life for people here because of
the siege imposed by the Houthis and because food and fuel are
not coming in," retiree Abu Bakr Ahmed said.
"On top of this, there's indiscriminate shelling by mortars
and Katyusha rockets almost all the time. Water and electricity
are cut, all while temperatures range from 40-45 degrees
(104-113 degrees Fahrenheit). The state of people's lives and
health here is awful."
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and
Mohammed Mukhashaff in Aden; Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)